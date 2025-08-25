High Stakes & Heated Drama: Opening Day Fireworks at the U.S. Open
The U.S. Open kicked off under partly cloudy skies with temperatures around 26°C. Notable wins include Sabalenka and Djokovic, while Medvedev exits amid drama. American players Fritz and Shelton performed well, while top contenders like Alcaraz and Venus Williams prepared for their matches.
The U.S. Open commenced under the shades of partly cloudy skies with a warm 26°C greeting players and fans alike. Notably, players Sabalenka and Djokovic achieved victories amid the day's action.
A sudden meltdown from Medvedev captured attention as he exited the tournament, leaving a charged atmosphere in his wake. American stars Fritz and Shelton took the spotlight with thrilling first-round wins, energizing the local support.
Looking ahead, anticipation builds for performances by Alcaraz and Venus Williams, promising further excitement. Meanwhile, top seed Sinner confidently announced his readiness to defend his title.
