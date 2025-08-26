Empowering Women Through Digital Dialogue: Yashoda AI's Innovative Roundtable

In a significant step toward empowering women in the digital sphere, the National Commission for Women (NCW) and Future Shift Labs presented another edition of Yashoda AI's series, Coffee pe Charcha, in Mumbai. Known as the Creators' Roundtable, the event gathered top digital creators, storytellers, and influencers to explore technology's role in reshaping women's experiences online.

The roundtable offered a collaborative space for discussions on AI literacy and safe digital practices. Chairperson of the NCW, Mrs. Vijaya Rahatkar, emphasized the transformative influence of women's voices in tech and social media. Convenor Pranav Dwivedi highlighted the unmatched reach of social media influencers in spreading awareness and driving change.

The event emphasized crucial issues like bridging digital literacy gaps, promoting cyber safety, and fostering inclusive digital ecosystems. As Yashoda AI reaches more women across the nation, the initiative continues to build impactful partnerships and expand its mission of AI awareness and empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)