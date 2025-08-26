Left Menu

Empowering Women Through Digital Dialogue: Yashoda AI's Innovative Roundtable

Yashoda AI, an initiative by the NCW and Future Shift Labs, hosted the Creators’ Roundtable in Mumbai, focusing on AI literacy and cyber safety. The event highlighted the role of digital creators in crafting responsible narratives and fostering inclusive digital spaces, empowering women in the digital age.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 11:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

In a significant step toward empowering women in the digital sphere, the National Commission for Women (NCW) and Future Shift Labs presented another edition of Yashoda AI's series, Coffee pe Charcha, in Mumbai. Known as the Creators' Roundtable, the event gathered top digital creators, storytellers, and influencers to explore technology's role in reshaping women's experiences online.

The roundtable offered a collaborative space for discussions on AI literacy and safe digital practices. Chairperson of the NCW, Mrs. Vijaya Rahatkar, emphasized the transformative influence of women's voices in tech and social media. Convenor Pranav Dwivedi highlighted the unmatched reach of social media influencers in spreading awareness and driving change.

The event emphasized crucial issues like bridging digital literacy gaps, promoting cyber safety, and fostering inclusive digital ecosystems. As Yashoda AI reaches more women across the nation, the initiative continues to build impactful partnerships and expand its mission of AI awareness and empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

