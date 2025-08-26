Apple Expands Horizon with New Pune Store Launch

Apple, the renowned iPhone-maker, has revealed plans to open a new retail store in Pune on September 4, marking a significant milestone in its expansion strategy within India.

The Pune store, named Apple Koregaon Park, comes shortly after Apple's announcement of a new Bengaluru store set to open on September 2.

Customers visiting the new outlets can explore Apple's latest products, gain firsthand experience of the newest features, and benefit from professional support and educational events offered by Apple experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)