Left Menu

Apple Expands Horizon with New Pune Store Launch

Apple is set to open a new store in Pune on September 4, following its recent expansion plans in Bengaluru. The store will offer customers the opportunity to explore Apple's latest products, experience new features, and attend educational sessions through 'Today at Apple'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 11:54 IST
Apple Expands Horizon with New Pune Store Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Apple, the renowned iPhone-maker, has revealed plans to open a new retail store in Pune on September 4, marking a significant milestone in its expansion strategy within India.

The Pune store, named Apple Koregaon Park, comes shortly after Apple's announcement of a new Bengaluru store set to open on September 2.

Customers visiting the new outlets can explore Apple's latest products, gain firsthand experience of the newest features, and benefit from professional support and educational events offered by Apple experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal Pradesh Bolsters Disaster Relief Efforts Amid Central Government Disparities

Himachal Pradesh Bolsters Disaster Relief Efforts Amid Central Government Di...

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Bolsters Disaster Relief with Significant Financial Support

Himachal Pradesh Bolsters Disaster Relief with Significant Financial Support

 India
3
Russia Contemplates Export Duty on Oilseed Flax

Russia Contemplates Export Duty on Oilseed Flax

 Global
4
Uttarakhand's Bold War on Drugs: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's Strategic Directives

Uttarakhand's Bold War on Drugs: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's Strategic Directiv...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025