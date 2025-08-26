Nugen's Game-Changing AI: From Concept to Confidence

Nugen, an innovative AI research firm based in Mumbai and San Francisco, has announced a significant leap forward in its mission to bolster AI reliability for businesses, securing a pre-seed funding round spearheaded by renowned global investor Antler VC.

This funding, exceeding $1 million, is set to elevate Nugen's pioneering Domain-Aligned AI™ technology, which focuses on embedding reliability into AI models from the architectural level. The initiative seeks to make AI more dependable and business-centric, particularly for high-stakes corporate workflows where trust is essential.

Nugen's breakthrough approach has garnered interest and backing from Silicon Valley investors aiming to define the future of AI in business sectors where precision and trust are paramount. With top-tier research talent, including experts from Stanford, the firm is poised to reshape AI deployment dynamics, focusing on interpretability and domain-specific accuracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)