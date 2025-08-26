Left Menu

Nugen's Game-Changing AI: From Concept to Confidence

Nugen, an AI research startup with bases in Mumbai and San Francisco, has secured pre-seed funding led by Antler VC to develop Domain-Aligned AI technology. This innovation aims to enhance AI reliability for businesses, bridging the gap between AI capabilities and organizational trust, with interdisciplinary research and world-class talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:12 IST
Nugen's Game-Changing AI: From Concept to Confidence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nugen, an innovative AI research firm based in Mumbai and San Francisco, has announced a significant leap forward in its mission to bolster AI reliability for businesses, securing a pre-seed funding round spearheaded by renowned global investor Antler VC.

This funding, exceeding $1 million, is set to elevate Nugen's pioneering Domain-Aligned AI™ technology, which focuses on embedding reliability into AI models from the architectural level. The initiative seeks to make AI more dependable and business-centric, particularly for high-stakes corporate workflows where trust is essential.

Nugen's breakthrough approach has garnered interest and backing from Silicon Valley investors aiming to define the future of AI in business sectors where precision and trust are paramount. With top-tier research talent, including experts from Stanford, the firm is poised to reshape AI deployment dynamics, focusing on interpretability and domain-specific accuracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAF Chief cautions against rolling out theaterisation plan in hurry; proposes joint planning, coordination centre

IAF Chief cautions against rolling out theaterisation plan in hurry; propose...

 India
2
Bulgaria reports bird flu outbreak on three farms

Bulgaria reports bird flu outbreak on three farms

 France
3
Mamata says 2.26 lakh pattas for building homes ensured in her regime

Mamata says 2.26 lakh pattas for building homes ensured in her regime

 India
4
Uttarakhand CM announces Rs 5 lakh relief package for disaster-hit families in Pauri

Uttarakhand CM announces Rs 5 lakh relief package for disaster-hit families ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025