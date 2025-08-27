China's Silver Spending Spree: The Rise of the Elderly Consumer

China's elderly population is emerging as a significant consumer force within the nation's economy, driving what experts refer to as the 'silver economy.' The government has highlighted this demographic shift, urging companies to cater to older consumers with products and services that meet their lifestyle needs.

As China ages at a rapid pace, with 400 million people expected to be over 60 by 2035, the spending power of retirees like Wang Shuyun becomes increasingly important. Despite economic challenges affecting younger generations, older adults continue to spend on health, nutrition, and other quality-of-life products.

Companies across various sectors, including tech giants like Xiaomi and insurance firm Ping An, are responding by rolling out elderly-friendly products and services. While elderly Americans' spending is growing, experts caution that it may not fully offset broader economic uncertainties or drive significant growth.