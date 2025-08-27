Left Menu

IKS Health Unveils Epic Integration for Enhanced Clinical Documentation

IKS Health has integrated its Scribble Suite with Epic’s EHR software, offering clinicians efficient clinical documentation solutions. The Suite includes new features like Spanish support and specialty templates, improving clinical accuracy and reducing clinician burnout. Recognized for excellence in documentation, IKS is listed on NSE and BSE stock exchanges.

IKS Health has announced its Scribble clinical documentation solutions are now available in the Connection Hub on the Epic Showroom, marking a significant advancement in clinical documentation efficiency.

The IKS Scribble Suite's integration with Epic's electronic health record (EHR) software allows clinicians to create accurate clinical notes swiftly during patient encounters while ensuring audit-ready documentation. Key offerings include real-time documentation with Scribble Now, problem-based charting with Scribble Swift, and EHR-integrated notes with Scribble Pro, all designed to enhance clinician productivity.

With added features like Spanish language support and specialty-specific templates, the Scribble Suite upholds clinical accuracy, quality, and safety. IKS Health, commended by Black Book Research for its top-tier clinical documentation services, continues to set industry standards in innovative healthcare solutions.

