Network Resurgence: Connectivity Restored in Jammu and Kashmir
Network services, including mobile and internet, were restored across Jammu and Kashmir after a 24-hour outage caused by damaged optical fibres. The disruption, due to heavy rainfall and floods, affected emergency services and banking. The Centre directed telecom providers to activate intra-circle roaming to alleviate the impact.
A widespread network outage disrupted communication services in Jammu and Kashmir, following heavy rainfall and flooding that damaged optical fibres across the region. Residents were left without phone and internet services, causing significant issues in banking and emergency responses.
Officials confirmed that mobile internet and fibre services were reconnected, allowing users to access 5G speeds. The prompt action of technical teams, despite challenging weather conditions, facilitated the restoration of services.
Amid the crisis, the Centre swiftly instructed telecom operators to implement intra-circle roaming by September 2, to ensure continued connectivity. Telecom giants Bharti Airtel, BSNL, Reliance-Jio, and Vodafone-Idea were all tasked with executing the directive.
