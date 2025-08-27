Left Menu

Network Resurgence: Connectivity Restored in Jammu and Kashmir

Network services, including mobile and internet, were restored across Jammu and Kashmir after a 24-hour outage caused by damaged optical fibres. The disruption, due to heavy rainfall and floods, affected emergency services and banking. The Centre directed telecom providers to activate intra-circle roaming to alleviate the impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-08-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 15:20 IST
Network Resurgence: Connectivity Restored in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A widespread network outage disrupted communication services in Jammu and Kashmir, following heavy rainfall and flooding that damaged optical fibres across the region. Residents were left without phone and internet services, causing significant issues in banking and emergency responses.

Officials confirmed that mobile internet and fibre services were reconnected, allowing users to access 5G speeds. The prompt action of technical teams, despite challenging weather conditions, facilitated the restoration of services.

Amid the crisis, the Centre swiftly instructed telecom operators to implement intra-circle roaming by September 2, to ensure continued connectivity. Telecom giants Bharti Airtel, BSNL, Reliance-Jio, and Vodafone-Idea were all tasked with executing the directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Task Forces to Power India's Wind Energy Future

Task Forces to Power India's Wind Energy Future

 India
2
Shubhankar Sharma Leads the Charge: DP World India Championship Begins

Shubhankar Sharma Leads the Charge: DP World India Championship Begins

 India
3
Russian Economy Set for Growth: Minister Siluanov's Projection

Russian Economy Set for Growth: Minister Siluanov's Projection

 Russia
4
Trade Tensions Escalate: Gilgit-Baltistan's Lifeline Under Threat

Trade Tensions Escalate: Gilgit-Baltistan's Lifeline Under Threat

 PoGB

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025