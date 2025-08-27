Left Menu

Church of England Faces Data Breach Amid Abuse Compensation Efforts

A data breach within the Church of England leaked the personal details of nearly 200 abuse survivors seeking compensation. The incident complicates efforts to rebuild trust after previous abuse cases and highlights failures in safeguarding. Legal and privacy responses are being evaluated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:41 IST
On Wednesday, survivors of abuse within the Church of England revealed a data breach where nearly 200 individuals' personal details were leaked. The breach occurred in a compensation scheme designed to aid victims, striking another blow to the Church's reputation as it attempts to recover from past scandals.

This development follows a tumultuous period for the Church, marred by multiple abuse cases and the resignation of the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, over previous handling failures. The breach occurred when an email containing victims' information was mistakenly sent to multiple parties by Kennedys Law, the firm managing the redress scheme.

The incident, labeled a "deeply regrettable data incident" by the Church, underscores the very safeguarding issues the scheme aimed to address. With the Information Commissioner's Office now assessing the situation, calls for further compensation for affected victims have intensified.

