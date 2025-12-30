Strategic Appointments: Rao's Trusted Leaders Take Key Roles

K Chandrasekhar Rao, the president of BRS, has announced key appointments to fortify his party's position in the legislative bodies. On Tuesday, he named MLAs T Harish Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, and P Sabita Indra Reddy as deputy floor leaders in the Legislative Assembly.

These appointments are seen as a strategic move to bolster the party's influence and ensure experienced leadership in legislative matters. Notably, Harish Rao, who has served as finance, health, and irrigation minister, is a trusted confidant and family member of KCR.

In the Legislative Council, L Ramana and Pochampally Srinivas Reddy have also been entrusted as deputy floor leaders. The move highlights continuity and experience within BRS ranks as it navigates its political agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)