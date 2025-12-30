Left Menu

Strategic Appointments: Rao's Trusted Leaders Take Key Roles

BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao appointed key members of his party as deputy floor leaders in the Legislative Assembly and Council, emphasizing internal strength. Notably, Harish Rao, his nephew, along with T. Srinivas Yadav and P. Sabita Indra Reddy, were trusted with legislative responsibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-12-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 20:16 IST
Strategic Appointments: Rao's Trusted Leaders Take Key Roles
appointment
  • Country:
  • India

K Chandrasekhar Rao, the president of BRS, has announced key appointments to fortify his party's position in the legislative bodies. On Tuesday, he named MLAs T Harish Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, and P Sabita Indra Reddy as deputy floor leaders in the Legislative Assembly.

These appointments are seen as a strategic move to bolster the party's influence and ensure experienced leadership in legislative matters. Notably, Harish Rao, who has served as finance, health, and irrigation minister, is a trusted confidant and family member of KCR.

In the Legislative Council, L Ramana and Pochampally Srinivas Reddy have also been entrusted as deputy floor leaders. The move highlights continuity and experience within BRS ranks as it navigates its political agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navi Mumbai International Airport Soars with Over 25,000 Passengers in First Five Days

Navi Mumbai International Airport Soars with Over 25,000 Passengers in First...

 India
2
Strickers' Generational Golf Legacy Shines Through Competitive Spirit

Strickers' Generational Golf Legacy Shines Through Competitive Spirit

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Uttarakhand Bus Plunge Claims Seven Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Uttarakhand Bus Plunge Claims Seven Lives

 India
4
Tragic Tale of Bahraich's Wolf Rampage: Final Predator Eliminated

Tragic Tale of Bahraich's Wolf Rampage: Final Predator Eliminated

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025