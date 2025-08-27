Telecom Giants Extend Support Amid Severe Weather Disruptions

Telecom operators, such as Reliance Jio and Airtel, have extended a lifeline to regions hit by severe weather in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh. These measures include a three-day extension for prepaid plans and a grace period for postpaid users, ensuring customers stay connected during these challenging times.

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia confirmed the activation of Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR) in Jammu & Kashmir, allowing residents to latch on to any available network for uninterrupted connectivity. His statement emphasized the importance of staying connected amidst the heavy rains and landslides impacting the region.

Both Jio and Airtel are implementing various customer-centric measures, such as offering unlimited voice calling and data to prepaid users without additional charges. These efforts aim to ensure residents maintain access to emergency services, communication with family, and important updates despite ongoing service disruptions.