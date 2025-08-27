Left Menu

Telecom Giants Extend Support Amid Severe Weather Disruptions

Telecom operators like Reliance Jio and Airtel announce relief measures for regions battered by severe weather in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh. Measures include a three-day extension on prepaid plans and a grace period for postpaid users. Intra-Circle Roaming is activated for seamless connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:04 IST
Telecom Giants Extend Support Amid Severe Weather Disruptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom operators, such as Reliance Jio and Airtel, have extended a lifeline to regions hit by severe weather in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh. These measures include a three-day extension for prepaid plans and a grace period for postpaid users, ensuring customers stay connected during these challenging times.

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia confirmed the activation of Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR) in Jammu & Kashmir, allowing residents to latch on to any available network for uninterrupted connectivity. His statement emphasized the importance of staying connected amidst the heavy rains and landslides impacting the region.

Both Jio and Airtel are implementing various customer-centric measures, such as offering unlimited voice calling and data to prepaid users without additional charges. These efforts aim to ensure residents maintain access to emergency services, communication with family, and important updates despite ongoing service disruptions.

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis police say a shooting at a Catholic school has left three dead, including the shooter, and 17 injured, reports AP.

Minneapolis police say a shooting at a Catholic school has left three dead, ...

 Global
2
Lithium Gold Rush: Ukraine Opens Doors to Investors

Lithium Gold Rush: Ukraine Opens Doors to Investors

 Global
3
Arrests, Tensions Rise in Assam Amid JMB Alert

Arrests, Tensions Rise in Assam Amid JMB Alert

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir Offers Relief to Landslide Victims

Jammu and Kashmir Offers Relief to Landslide Victims

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025