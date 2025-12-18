Safeguarding Progress: Security Conference in Jammu and Kashmir
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized the importance of defending security gains in Jammu and Kashmir since 2019 at the first Union territory-level security conference. Highlighting the need for a coordinated approach, Sinha discussed strategies to tackle evolving threats and leverage advanced tools to counter various forms of terrorism.
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha called for the protection of 'security gains' achieved in Jammu and Kashmir since 2019. Every terrorist in the region must be neutralized, he asserted.
Speaking at the inaugural Union territory-level security conference at IIT Jammu, Sinha emphasized coordinated action against terrorists and their enablers, aiming to dismantle the ecosystem and eliminate safe havens.
He highlighted the strengthened security grid over recent years, crediting J&K Police, the Army, intelligence agencies, and Central Armed Police Forces for a decline in terrorist activity. Sinha stressed the need for advanced strategies and tools like AI to confront modern security challenges.
