Political Tensions Rise in Himachal Pradesh Amid Allegations of Vendetta

Political tensions are escalating in Himachal Pradesh as the Leader of the Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, accuses Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of employing vindictive tactics. According to Thakur, Sukhu is targeting former Congress leaders and independent MLAs who left his side, allegedly using false legal cases to harass them.

These allegations come in the wake of nine legislators, including six Congress rebels, who voted for a BJP candidate during the Rajya Sabha polls in February 2024. The accused MLAs later joined the BJP, with only three securing reelection. Thakur insists that the Chief Minister's actions undermine developmental politics traditionally practiced in the region.

Among the charges, the Hamirpur MLA faces accusations related to illegal mining. Thakur points out irregularities in the complaint process, accusing the police of acting without a formal complaint from the Mining Department. He further alleges political vendetta in the cases against KL Thakur, Rajendra Rana, and others, urging the Chief Minister to uphold his office's integrity.

