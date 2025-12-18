Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise in Himachal Pradesh Amid Allegations of Vendetta

Himachal Pradesh politics heats up as Opposition Leader Jai Ram Thakur accuses Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of acting with a 'spirit of revenge'. Thakur claims Sukhu targets former Congress and independent MLAs through false legal cases, especially those who supported BJP in recent Rajya Sabha polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:01 IST
Political Tensions Rise in Himachal Pradesh Amid Allegations of Vendetta
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions are escalating in Himachal Pradesh as the Leader of the Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, accuses Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of employing vindictive tactics. According to Thakur, Sukhu is targeting former Congress leaders and independent MLAs who left his side, allegedly using false legal cases to harass them.

These allegations come in the wake of nine legislators, including six Congress rebels, who voted for a BJP candidate during the Rajya Sabha polls in February 2024. The accused MLAs later joined the BJP, with only three securing reelection. Thakur insists that the Chief Minister's actions undermine developmental politics traditionally practiced in the region.

Among the charges, the Hamirpur MLA faces accusations related to illegal mining. Thakur points out irregularities in the complaint process, accusing the police of acting without a formal complaint from the Mining Department. He further alleges political vendetta in the cases against KL Thakur, Rajendra Rana, and others, urging the Chief Minister to uphold his office's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025