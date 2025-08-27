Church of England Data Breach: A New Blow to Trust Restoration Efforts

The Church of England faces renewed scrutiny following a data breach leaking the personal details of almost 200 survivors of abuse. Intended to offer compensation, the scheme's data mishap jeopardizes a critical aspect of regaining trust.

This misstep is a significant setback amidst efforts to rebuild the Church's reputation after a series of sexual abuse revelations and the recent resignation of Archbishop Justin Welby. An independent redress scheme, approved in February, took a hit with this error.

The breach occurred when an email containing sensitive data was mistakenly sent to multiple recipients, including law firms and Church officials. Managed by Kennedys Law, the firm has accepted full responsibility and launched an internal inquiry to handle this regrettable incident.

