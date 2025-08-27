Left Menu

Shooting Incident at Annunciation Church & School

Minneapolis police responded to a shooting at Annunciation Church, home to a school, with the shooter contained. The incident's casualties remain unknown, though authorities affirm no community threat. Homeland Security is monitoring the situation, ensuring communication with local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:25 IST
Authorities in Minneapolis were called to the scene of a shooting at Annunciation Church and School in the city's south end on Wednesday. The shooter has been contained, and officials have assured the public that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The incident occurred at a Catholic church which also hosts an elementary school for preschool to eighth-grade students. The school year had just commenced days before the shooting, with classes resuming on Monday.

The Department of Homeland Security has confirmed it is closely monitoring the unfolding situation and maintaining open lines of communication with local law enforcement to ensure public safety.

