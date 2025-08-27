Church of England Faces New Scandal with Data Breach of Abuse Survivors

In a shocking revelation, the Church of England has admitted a data breach that leaked personal details of nearly 200 abuse survivors. The breach came from a compensation scheme designed to aid those affected by past abuses.

The data mishap compounds ongoing challenges for the Church, which has been grappling to rebuild trust following controversial sexual abuse cases and the resignation of Archbishop Justin Welby. The breach involves an email mistakenly sent to multiple recipients, including legal teams and church officials.

Kennedys Law, handling the redress scheme, has accepted full responsibility, issuing an apology and launching an internal investigation, while the Information Commissioner's Office is also assessing the incident. Calls for compensation to the victims have intensified, with talks of legal recourse underway.

