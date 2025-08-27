Left Menu

Church of England Faces New Scandal with Data Breach of Abuse Survivors

A data breach exposed personal details of 194 abuse survivors in the Church of England's compensation scheme. The breach highlights shortcomings in safeguarding efforts and led to apologies from the Church and law firm involved. Lawyers demand compensation for affected individuals following this significant privacy lapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:20 IST
Church of England Faces New Scandal with Data Breach of Abuse Survivors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking revelation, the Church of England has admitted a data breach that leaked personal details of nearly 200 abuse survivors. The breach came from a compensation scheme designed to aid those affected by past abuses.

The data mishap compounds ongoing challenges for the Church, which has been grappling to rebuild trust following controversial sexual abuse cases and the resignation of Archbishop Justin Welby. The breach involves an email mistakenly sent to multiple recipients, including legal teams and church officials.

Kennedys Law, handling the redress scheme, has accepted full responsibility, issuing an apology and launching an internal investigation, while the Information Commissioner's Office is also assessing the incident. Calls for compensation to the victims have intensified, with talks of legal recourse underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Greenlights Updated COVID Vaccines for Vulnerable Populations

FDA Greenlights Updated COVID Vaccines for Vulnerable Populations

 Global
2
Haryana CM Saini Blasts Congress: A Legacy of Alleged 'Vote Theft'

Haryana CM Saini Blasts Congress: A Legacy of Alleged 'Vote Theft'

 India
3
UAE Team Emirates-XRG Triumphs as Protests Mar Vuelta Stage

UAE Team Emirates-XRG Triumphs as Protests Mar Vuelta Stage

 Global
4
Delhi Court Grants Bail Over Arrest Memo Error

Delhi Court Grants Bail Over Arrest Memo Error

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025