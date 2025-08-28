Canada Post and CUPW: A Clash of Offers
Canada Post has urged CUPW to reconsider its current offers, citing a significant gap between the parties. The union has maintained or developed its stance on various issues and added new demands. Despite these challenges, Canada Post remains committed to negotiating a new collective agreement through ongoing bargaining discussions.
In the latest development, Canada Post has urged the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) to revisit its offers to better align with the company's current realities. The postal service highlighted that the union has either maintained or toughened its position on numerous issues while introducing new demands.
The gap between Canada Post and CUPW remains significant, despite the challenges in negotiations. Both parties recently met at the bargaining table in an effort to address these disparities and move towards a new collective agreement.
Canada Post has reiterated its commitment to the bargaining process, expressing openness to reviewing and discussing amended proposals. However, the path to a resolution remains complex as both sides work to bridge the substantial divide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
