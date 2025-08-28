Enhanced Games vs Sporting Authorities: A Billion-Dollar Legal Clash

The Enhanced Games has initiated a substantial legal battle against prominent sports bodies, alleging an orchestrated effort to undermine their event, where athletes can use banned substances.

Filed in the Southern District Court of New York, the $800 million lawsuit accuses World Aquatics, USA Swimming, and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) of violating the Sherman Act through pressure tactics.

While WADA has condemned the concept of the Enhanced Games as dangerous, Enhanced Games' founder Aron D'Souza insists they are offering an innovative approach to athletic performance enhancement.