Enhanced Games vs Sporting Authorities: A Billion-Dollar Legal Clash
Enhanced Games has filed an anti-trust lawsuit against World Aquatics, USA Swimming, and WADA for up to $800 million. The lawsuit, submitted in New York, accuses these organizations of violating the Sherman Act in an effort to stifle the Games, which permits the use of banned substances by athletes.
The Enhanced Games has initiated a substantial legal battle against prominent sports bodies, alleging an orchestrated effort to undermine their event, where athletes can use banned substances.
Filed in the Southern District Court of New York, the $800 million lawsuit accuses World Aquatics, USA Swimming, and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) of violating the Sherman Act through pressure tactics.
While WADA has condemned the concept of the Enhanced Games as dangerous, Enhanced Games' founder Aron D'Souza insists they are offering an innovative approach to athletic performance enhancement.
