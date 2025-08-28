Cyber Fraud Alert: Man Loses Rs 95,000 to Fake Customer Care Number

In a concerning case of cyber fraud, a 52-year-old man from southern Kerala lost Rs 95,000 after being deceived by scammers exploiting a fake toll-free number he found online. The incident unfolded as the victim sought help to service his water purifier.

On August 23, unwittingly dialing a fraudulent number he believed belonged to a reputed water purifier company, the victim was told a representative would promptly assist him. Later, he received a call from an individual posing as a company executive, instructing him to install a service activation app via a link. The app was a sinister remote access tool.

This installation led to unauthorized UPI transactions, resulting in the significant financial loss. The Pathanamthitta Cyber Police have since registered a case and are working to trace the fraudulent accounts. Police urge the public to verify contact information through legitimate company websites as fake numbers continue to appear online.