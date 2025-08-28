Kremlin Dismisses Drone Surveillance Allegations as 'Fake News'
The Kremlin labeled as 'fake news' a report claiming Russian proxies flew surveillance drones over routes used for U.S. military transport in Germany. The New York Times cited Western officials in their report, which Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov questioned, suggesting Germany would have noticed and raised the alarm.
The Kremlin has dismissed a report published by the New York Times as 'fake news,' in which it was claimed that Russia or its proxies have been flying surveillance drones over transport routes in Germany used for shipping U.S. military supplies. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the allegations, expressing skepticism about the report's authenticity.
Peskov noted that the Kremlin had not yet thoroughly examined the article. He argued it was difficult to believe the claims, implying that had such drone activities occurred, German authorities would have detected them immediately and brought them to public attention.
'It's hard to imagine such events unfolding without Germany noticing and reacting,' Peskov stated, casting doubt on the credibility of the sources cited by the New York Times. The Kremlin continues to refute allegations of surveillance activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
