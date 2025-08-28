Kremlin Dismisses Drone Surveillance Allegations as 'Fake News'

The Kremlin has dismissed a report published by the New York Times as 'fake news,' in which it was claimed that Russia or its proxies have been flying surveillance drones over transport routes in Germany used for shipping U.S. military supplies. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the allegations, expressing skepticism about the report's authenticity.

Peskov noted that the Kremlin had not yet thoroughly examined the article. He argued it was difficult to believe the claims, implying that had such drone activities occurred, German authorities would have detected them immediately and brought them to public attention.

'It's hard to imagine such events unfolding without Germany noticing and reacting,' Peskov stated, casting doubt on the credibility of the sources cited by the New York Times. The Kremlin continues to refute allegations of surveillance activities.

