Left Menu

Kremlin Dismisses Drone Surveillance Allegations as 'Fake News'

The Kremlin labeled as 'fake news' a report claiming Russian proxies flew surveillance drones over routes used for U.S. military transport in Germany. The New York Times cited Western officials in their report, which Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov questioned, suggesting Germany would have noticed and raised the alarm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:07 IST
Kremlin Dismisses Drone Surveillance Allegations as 'Fake News'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin has dismissed a report published by the New York Times as 'fake news,' in which it was claimed that Russia or its proxies have been flying surveillance drones over transport routes in Germany used for shipping U.S. military supplies. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the allegations, expressing skepticism about the report's authenticity.

Peskov noted that the Kremlin had not yet thoroughly examined the article. He argued it was difficult to believe the claims, implying that had such drone activities occurred, German authorities would have detected them immediately and brought them to public attention.

'It's hard to imagine such events unfolding without Germany noticing and reacting,' Peskov stated, casting doubt on the credibility of the sources cited by the New York Times. The Kremlin continues to refute allegations of surveillance activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vehicle Theft Ring Busted in Delhi: Two Arrested

Vehicle Theft Ring Busted in Delhi: Two Arrested

 India
2
Transfer Turmoil: Spanish Giants Face Premier League Threat

Transfer Turmoil: Spanish Giants Face Premier League Threat

 Spain
3
Controversy Erupts Over Tamil Nadu CM's Invitation to Global Ayyappa Summit

Controversy Erupts Over Tamil Nadu CM's Invitation to Global Ayyappa Summit

 India
4
Impact of US Tariff on Indian Export Sectors

Impact of US Tariff on Indian Export Sectors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025