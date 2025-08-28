Left Menu

China's Cyber Firms Accused in Global Hacking Scandal

A global coalition, including the U.S., accused three Chinese companies of engaging in cyber espionage. These firms allegedly provide cyber services to China's intelligence agencies. U.S. authorities have previously sanctioned Sichuan Juxinhe for its hacking activities. China has denied the allegations, accusing the U.S. of political manipulation.

An international coalition led by the United States has accused three Chinese corporations of engaging in alleged hacking activities. The consortium, which includes major allies such as Germany, Italy, and Japan, published a comprehensive 37-page advisory targeting Sichuan Juxinhe Network Technology, Beijing Huanyu Tianqiong Information Technology, and Sichuan Zhixin Ruijie Network Technology.

The report claims these firms provide various cyber-related products and services to China's intelligence agencies, implicating multiple units within the People's Liberation Army and the Ministry of State Security. Notably, the U.S. Treasury has already sanctioned Sichuan Juxinhe for its purported links to the notorious hacking group known as "Salt Typhoon," which has reportedly accessed vast amounts of confidential American communication data.

Beijing has dismissed these allegations, asserting that the accusations are politically motivated. Despite these denials, the scale and sophistication of the alleged cyber breaches have led U.S. officials to call the situation "mind-boggling," marking it as one of the most severe cyber espionage cases to date.

