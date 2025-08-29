Left Menu

Nissan's Strategic Joint Venture Gains Unconditional Approval in China

China's market regulator has approved a new joint venture between Nissan (China) Investment Co and Dongfeng Motor. Announced in July, the venture will be 60% controlled by Nissan China and will focus on exporting vehicles and auto parts.

China's market regulator has granted unconditional approval for Nissan (China) Investment Co's new joint venture with Dongfeng Motor, as per a statement released on Friday.

The collaboration, initially reported in late July, plans to establish a new entity, with Nissan China holding a 60% stake. This initiative is aimed at bolstering exports of vehicles and auto parts.

The move underscores Nissan's strategic efforts to expand its footprint in the global automotive market, leveraging China's manufacturing prowess.

