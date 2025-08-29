Reliance Jio Sets Sights on IPO with Ambitious Global Aspirations
Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, plans to launch its IPO and list on the stock markets by mid-2026. Mukesh Ambani announced the move during the company’s annual shareholder meeting. With a 500 million-strong user base, Jio is poised to become one of the world's leading telecom companies.
Reliance Jio, the dominant player in India's telecom sector, has declared its intentions for an initial public offering (IPO) and market listing in the first half of 2026. This announcement came from Mukesh Ambani during the company's annual shareholder meeting.
Jio, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, has amassed a user base of 500 million, marking a significant milestone in its 10-year operation. Ambani emphasized that the IPO will showcase Jio's capacity to generate value equivalent to its global peers.
Analysts estimate Jio's enterprise valuation at USD 136-154 billion, potentially positioning it as the sixth-largest telecom company worldwide. The company's remarkable growth is attributed to strategic investments and a robust expansion of digital services.
