Left Menu

Reliance Jio Sets Sights on IPO with Ambitious Global Aspirations

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, plans to launch its IPO and list on the stock markets by mid-2026. Mukesh Ambani announced the move during the company’s annual shareholder meeting. With a 500 million-strong user base, Jio is poised to become one of the world's leading telecom companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:43 IST
Reliance Jio Sets Sights on IPO with Ambitious Global Aspirations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Jio, the dominant player in India's telecom sector, has declared its intentions for an initial public offering (IPO) and market listing in the first half of 2026. This announcement came from Mukesh Ambani during the company's annual shareholder meeting.

Jio, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, has amassed a user base of 500 million, marking a significant milestone in its 10-year operation. Ambani emphasized that the IPO will showcase Jio's capacity to generate value equivalent to its global peers.

Analysts estimate Jio's enterprise valuation at USD 136-154 billion, potentially positioning it as the sixth-largest telecom company worldwide. The company's remarkable growth is attributed to strategic investments and a robust expansion of digital services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shingles Vaccine: A Potential Lifesaver for Heart Health

Shingles Vaccine: A Potential Lifesaver for Heart Health

 Global
2
Reliance's Green Energy Revolution: Gigafactories and Solar Megaprojects

Reliance's Green Energy Revolution: Gigafactories and Solar Megaprojects

 India
3
Parliamentary Committees: Bridging Partisan Divides for Social Justice

Parliamentary Committees: Bridging Partisan Divides for Social Justice

 India
4
GST Rate Rationalisation: Telangana Faces Revenue Woes

GST Rate Rationalisation: Telangana Faces Revenue Woes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025