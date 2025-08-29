Reliance Unveils AI Subsidiary with Global Tech Partnerships
Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, launches 'Reliance Intelligence', focusing on AI infrastructure through partnerships with Meta and Google. The initiative aims to build AI-ready data centers powered by renewable energy, driving AI accessibility across India. Investments in AI solutions and talent promise widespread impact on key sectors.
In a significant strategic move, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the launch of 'Reliance Intelligence', a new wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to AI infrastructure, during the company's AGM on Friday. This venture unveils partnerships with tech giants like Meta and Google, outlining a vision for AI accessibility across India.
Ambani detailed the subsidiary's plans to construct gigawatt-scale AI-ready data centers powered by green energy. These facilities will support AI training and inference on a national scale, reflecting Reliance's commitment to integrating AI into various business sectors, including education, healthcare, and agriculture.
Furthermore, Reliance Intelligence will foster innovation by building AI services and nurturing talent. Key collaborations, such as a joint venture with Meta and an AI partnership with Google, promise to revolutionize AI application in India, enhancing productivity and creativity across industries.
