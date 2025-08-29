IBM to Revolutionize India's Tech Scene with Quantum Compute Center in Amaravati
IBM plans to open a quantum computing facility in Amaravati, India, by early next year. Partnering with TCS, the tech giant aims to foster India's quantum ecosystem through education and application research, focusing on software innovations. This initiative is aligned with India's National Quantum Mission.
Global technology powerhouse IBM is set to establish a quantum computing center in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, by March next year, according to a company executive.
The initiative will see the installation of the IBM Quantum System Two, partnering with TCS, and is earmarked for completion by the first quarter of 2026.
IBM is actively engaged in cultivating India's quantum ecosystem, collaborating with educational institutions and enterprises, while addressing the country's underinvestment in quantum computing.
