IBM to Revolutionize India's Tech Scene with Quantum Compute Center in Amaravati

Global technology powerhouse IBM is set to establish a quantum computing center in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, by March next year, according to a company executive.

The initiative will see the installation of the IBM Quantum System Two, partnering with TCS, and is earmarked for completion by the first quarter of 2026.

IBM is actively engaged in cultivating India's quantum ecosystem, collaborating with educational institutions and enterprises, while addressing the country's underinvestment in quantum computing.

(With inputs from agencies.)