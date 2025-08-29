Left Menu

DRDO's Naval Flare Boosts India's Underwater Warfare Strength

The DRDO developed a naval flare for Kalvari-class submarines, enhancing India's underwater warfare capabilities. The system, created by DRDO's HEMRL, marks a significant step in strategic defense technologies. It was formally handed over to the Indian Navy’s DGNAI, emphasizing self-reliance in defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:34 IST
DRDO's Naval Flare Boosts India's Underwater Warfare Strength
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced a significant advancement in India's naval defense with the successful development of a naval flare for the Indian Navy's Kalvari-class submarines. This technological achievement represents a strategic enhancement of the nation's underwater warfare capabilities.

Developed by the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), the flare was officially delivered to Rear Admiral Rupak Barua, Director General of Naval Armament Inspection, at a formal ceremony. This handover signifies a critical step towards achieving self-reliance in advanced defense technologies, in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The DRDO shared this milestone on social media, along with photos, highlighting the importance of the innovation developed by HEMRL, a leader in high-energy materials research. This development showcases India's commitment to bolstering its strategic defense operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Leaders Unite to Address Punjab's Flood Crisis

Political Leaders Unite to Address Punjab's Flood Crisis

 India
2
Flood Recovery and Relief Efforts Intensify in Kamareddy and Medak

Flood Recovery and Relief Efforts Intensify in Kamareddy and Medak

 India
3
Amit Shah's Mumbai Visit Amid Maratha Agitation

Amit Shah's Mumbai Visit Amid Maratha Agitation

 India
4
Chandrababu Naidu's Strategic Visit to Boost Rayalaseema Irrigation

Chandrababu Naidu's Strategic Visit to Boost Rayalaseema Irrigation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025