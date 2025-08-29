DRDO's Naval Flare Boosts India's Underwater Warfare Strength

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced a significant advancement in India's naval defense with the successful development of a naval flare for the Indian Navy's Kalvari-class submarines. This technological achievement represents a strategic enhancement of the nation's underwater warfare capabilities.

Developed by the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), the flare was officially delivered to Rear Admiral Rupak Barua, Director General of Naval Armament Inspection, at a formal ceremony. This handover signifies a critical step towards achieving self-reliance in advanced defense technologies, in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The DRDO shared this milestone on social media, along with photos, highlighting the importance of the innovation developed by HEMRL, a leader in high-energy materials research. This development showcases India's commitment to bolstering its strategic defense operations.

