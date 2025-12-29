India's PCB Manufacturing Leap: Aiming for Self-Reliance

India aims to slash its dependency on imported printed circuit boards (PCBs) by attracting 10-12 major PCB producers over the next five years, according to a new report from ELCINA.

The industry body suggests a Rs 20,000 crore investment to meet the growing demand, which stands at Rs 35,000 crore. Currently, 88% of PCB requirements are fulfilled through imports, primarily from East Asian countries.

ELCINA outlines a necessity for setting up extensive PCB units capable of producing millions of square meters, marking a significant stride towards achieving the government's USD 150 billion components manufacturing base target by 2030. Such expansion could generate 95,000 jobs while strengthening local supply for electronics sectors.

