India's PCB Manufacturing Leap: Aiming for Self-Reliance

India aims to attract major PCB producers with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore to reduce import reliance. The industry targets a threefold expansion, generating Rs 20,000 crore in revenue and creating 95,000 jobs. Mobile devices and industrial electronics lead PCB demand, highlighting the need for local production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 19:37 IST
India aims to slash its dependency on imported printed circuit boards (PCBs) by attracting 10-12 major PCB producers over the next five years, according to a new report from ELCINA.

The industry body suggests a Rs 20,000 crore investment to meet the growing demand, which stands at Rs 35,000 crore. Currently, 88% of PCB requirements are fulfilled through imports, primarily from East Asian countries.

ELCINA outlines a necessity for setting up extensive PCB units capable of producing millions of square meters, marking a significant stride towards achieving the government's USD 150 billion components manufacturing base target by 2030. Such expansion could generate 95,000 jobs while strengthening local supply for electronics sectors.

