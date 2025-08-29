Left Menu

State Street Expands Reach with Columbia Threadneedle Deal

State Street will extend its accounting and custody services to cover Columbia Threadneedle's $431 billion assets. The move involves over 100 employees shifting from Columbia Threadneedle to State Street, enhancing the bank's position in the asset management industry and showcasing the trend of outsourcing operational tasks to specialized firms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:53 IST
State Street Expands Reach with Columbia Threadneedle Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Custodian bank State Street has announced an expansion in its accounting, administration, and custody services, covering $431 billion worth of Columbia Threadneedle Investments' funds in a new deal unveiled Friday.

This strategic partnership will see over 100 employees from Columbia Threadneedle, handling accounting and administration for U.S. pooled funds, transition to similar positions at State Street.

The agreement strengthens State Street's role as a leading custodian and back-office service provider, highlighting a growing trend among major asset managers to outsource operational functions to specialized firms for cost efficiency and investment focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Leaders Unite to Address Punjab's Flood Crisis

Political Leaders Unite to Address Punjab's Flood Crisis

 India
2
Flood Recovery and Relief Efforts Intensify in Kamareddy and Medak

Flood Recovery and Relief Efforts Intensify in Kamareddy and Medak

 India
3
Amit Shah's Mumbai Visit Amid Maratha Agitation

Amit Shah's Mumbai Visit Amid Maratha Agitation

 India
4
Chandrababu Naidu's Strategic Visit to Boost Rayalaseema Irrigation

Chandrababu Naidu's Strategic Visit to Boost Rayalaseema Irrigation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025