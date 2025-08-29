State Street Expands Reach with Columbia Threadneedle Deal

Custodian bank State Street has announced an expansion in its accounting, administration, and custody services, covering $431 billion worth of Columbia Threadneedle Investments' funds in a new deal unveiled Friday.

This strategic partnership will see over 100 employees from Columbia Threadneedle, handling accounting and administration for U.S. pooled funds, transition to similar positions at State Street.

The agreement strengthens State Street's role as a leading custodian and back-office service provider, highlighting a growing trend among major asset managers to outsource operational functions to specialized firms for cost efficiency and investment focus.

