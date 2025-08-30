Left Menu

Tennis Thrills at U.S. Open: Pegula and Rybakina Shine Amidst Fierce Battles

The sixth day of the U.S. Open showcased exciting tennis action, with Jessica Pegula defeating Victoria Azarenka and Elena Rybakina overpowering Emma Raducanu. Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the last 16, while notable players faced elimination. The matches were held under partly cloudy skies with mild temperatures in New York.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 01:21 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 01:21 IST
Tennis Thrills at U.S. Open: Pegula and Rybakina Shine Amidst Fierce Battles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The sixth day of the U.S. Open saw thrilling performances on the courts of Flushing Meadows. American fourth seed Jessica Pegula convincingly defeated Victoria Azarenka with a score of 6-1, 7-5, while 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova overcame Jasmine Paolini 7-6(4), 6-1, setting up a fourth-round clash with Elena Rybakina.

In other matches, Carlos Alcaraz, the Spanish second seed and former U.S. Open champion, secured his place in the last 16 by triumphing over Luciano Darderi 6-2, 6-4, 6-0. Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina, the ninth seed, made an impressive statement by defeating the 2021 U.S. Open winner Emma Raducanu 6-1, 6-2.

Under partly cloudy skies and a temperature of 24°C, the tournament continued to capture the interest of tennis enthusiasts worldwide as seasoned players like Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka aimed to make comebacks, despite facing tough competition from emerging talents.

TRENDING

1
Victor Lai Makes Canadian Badminton History

Victor Lai Makes Canadian Badminton History

 France
2
Tennis Thrills at U.S. Open: Pegula and Rybakina Shine Amidst Fierce Battles

Tennis Thrills at U.S. Open: Pegula and Rybakina Shine Amidst Fierce Battles

 Global
3
Jim O'Neill Takes Reins at CDC Amid Controversies

Jim O'Neill Takes Reins at CDC Amid Controversies

 United States
4
Trump's Unilateral Spending Freeze Sparks Political Showdown

Trump's Unilateral Spending Freeze Sparks Political Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025