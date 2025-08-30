Tennis Thrills at U.S. Open: Pegula and Rybakina Shine Amidst Fierce Battles

The sixth day of the U.S. Open saw thrilling performances on the courts of Flushing Meadows. American fourth seed Jessica Pegula convincingly defeated Victoria Azarenka with a score of 6-1, 7-5, while 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova overcame Jasmine Paolini 7-6(4), 6-1, setting up a fourth-round clash with Elena Rybakina.

In other matches, Carlos Alcaraz, the Spanish second seed and former U.S. Open champion, secured his place in the last 16 by triumphing over Luciano Darderi 6-2, 6-4, 6-0. Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina, the ninth seed, made an impressive statement by defeating the 2021 U.S. Open winner Emma Raducanu 6-1, 6-2.

Under partly cloudy skies and a temperature of 24°C, the tournament continued to capture the interest of tennis enthusiasts worldwide as seasoned players like Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka aimed to make comebacks, despite facing tough competition from emerging talents.