Canada Dominates Wales in Women's Rugby World Cup Clash

Canada's women's rugby team delivered a commanding performance, defeating Wales 42-0 in a Pool B World Cup match in Salford on Saturday. Alysha Corrigan and Asia Hogan-Rochester each scored tries to help the Canadian side secure a bonus-point victory.

Wales began the match on the front foot, but Canada's forwards soon took control, overpowering their opponents at the set-piece and setting the stage for a relentless offensive effort. McKinley Hunt and Brittany Kassil added tries, while flyhalf Taylor Perry and Sophie de Goede's flawless kicking solidified the team's win.

With 10 points from two matches, Canada is poised to advance to the quarter-finals. In contrast, Wales' hopes are fading, especially after their 38-8 defeat to Scotland, with a pool-stage exit looming unless Scotland falters against Fiji.