Left Menu

Canada Dominates Wales in Women's Rugby World Cup Clash

Canada secured a 42-0 victory over Wales in their Women's Rugby World Cup Pool B match in Salford. The Canadian team, led by try-scorers Alysha Corrigan and Asia Hogan-Rochester, capitalized on their expansive playing style. Despite Wales' strong start, they succumbed to Canadian dominance, facing a potential pool-stage exit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 18:33 IST
Canada Dominates Wales in Women's Rugby World Cup Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada's women's rugby team delivered a commanding performance, defeating Wales 42-0 in a Pool B World Cup match in Salford on Saturday. Alysha Corrigan and Asia Hogan-Rochester each scored tries to help the Canadian side secure a bonus-point victory.

Wales began the match on the front foot, but Canada's forwards soon took control, overpowering their opponents at the set-piece and setting the stage for a relentless offensive effort. McKinley Hunt and Brittany Kassil added tries, while flyhalf Taylor Perry and Sophie de Goede's flawless kicking solidified the team's win.

With 10 points from two matches, Canada is poised to advance to the quarter-finals. In contrast, Wales' hopes are fading, especially after their 38-8 defeat to Scotland, with a pool-stage exit looming unless Scotland falters against Fiji.

TRENDING

1
Chancellor Merz's Stance: Ending the Conflict in Ukraine

Chancellor Merz's Stance: Ending the Conflict in Ukraine

 Germany
2
Turmoil in Yemen: Prime Minister Killed in Israeli Airstrike

Turmoil in Yemen: Prime Minister Killed in Israeli Airstrike

 Egypt
3
Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra': A New Political Revolution from Bihar

Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra': A New Political Revolution from Bihar

 India
4
Political Showdown: BJP vs Congress in Arunachal Pradesh

Political Showdown: BJP vs Congress in Arunachal Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025