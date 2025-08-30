Thrills and Upsets: U.S. Open Day Seven Highlights

Day seven of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows witnessed clear skies and moderate temperatures as matches got underway. Coco Gauff showcased her resilience, mastering a new serve to advance further into the tournament, while Djokovic battled through a physical issue to secure his spot.

In key highlights, Sabalenka avenged past losses with a decisive win over Fernandez. Meanwhile, the night saw Alcaraz displaying his prowess in a swift third-round victory. American fans faced disappointment as Tiafoe exited and Shelton withdrew due to injury, diminishing local hopes.

Drama continued with Tsitsipas' surprising exit, rattled by underarm serves, as Swiatek braved a challenging match to move forward. The day's matches were underscored by unexpectedly fierce battles and emerging narratives as the tournament progresses.