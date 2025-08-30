Left Menu

Thrills and Upsets: U.S. Open Day Seven Highlights

At the U.S. Open, thrilling matches unfolded as Gauff advanced, Djokovic overcame injury, and Sabalenka got revenge. Notable upsets included Tsitsipas' exit and Tiafoe's loss. Swiatek survived a scare, highlighting a day filled with intense competition and unexpected results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 20:54 IST
Thrills and Upsets: U.S. Open Day Seven Highlights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Day seven of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows witnessed clear skies and moderate temperatures as matches got underway. Coco Gauff showcased her resilience, mastering a new serve to advance further into the tournament, while Djokovic battled through a physical issue to secure his spot.

In key highlights, Sabalenka avenged past losses with a decisive win over Fernandez. Meanwhile, the night saw Alcaraz displaying his prowess in a swift third-round victory. American fans faced disappointment as Tiafoe exited and Shelton withdrew due to injury, diminishing local hopes.

Drama continued with Tsitsipas' surprising exit, rattled by underarm serves, as Swiatek braved a challenging match to move forward. The day's matches were underscored by unexpectedly fierce battles and emerging narratives as the tournament progresses.

TRENDING

1
Tiruppur's Apparel Export Industry Faces Crisis Amidst US Tariff Hikes

Tiruppur's Apparel Export Industry Faces Crisis Amidst US Tariff Hikes

 India
2
Massive GST Fraud Crackdown: Fake Invoices and Tax Evasion Unveiled

Massive GST Fraud Crackdown: Fake Invoices and Tax Evasion Unveiled

 India
3
Justice Served: 30-Year Sentence in Odisha POCSO Case

Justice Served: 30-Year Sentence in Odisha POCSO Case

 India
4
Canada and Scotland Secure Quarter-Final Spots in Women's Rugby World Cup

Canada and Scotland Secure Quarter-Final Spots in Women's Rugby World Cup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025