Eric Trump Expands Crypto Ventures with Metaplanet Advisory Role

Eric Trump is scheduled to attend the shareholder meeting of Metaplanet, a Japanese bitcoin treasury firm, on Monday, marking a significant step in the family's growing global involvement in the crypto sector. His advisory appointment in March underscores their expanding interests.

As Metaplanet proposes selling 550 million new shares overseas to fund more bitcoin purchases, Eric Trump and his brother Donald Trump Jr. continue efforts to list their American Bitcoin mining company on Nasdaq. The expansion reflects broader policy shifts under Donald Trump's presidency favoring digital currencies.

Metaplanet's transformation from a hotel-centric business to a cryptocurrency powerhouse mirrors a broader trend in asset allocation, inspired by Strategy MSTR.O. The company now ranks as the seventh-largest public treasury holder of bitcoin, boasting significant market share and considerable stock value growth.