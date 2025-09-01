Novo Nordisk's Wegovy Raises European Shares Amidst Trade Tensions

In a positive start to the week, European shares nudged higher, primarily driven by the health sector. Novo Nordisk led the charge with its weight-loss drug, Wegovy, proving to be more heart-beneficial than treatments offered by Eli Lilly.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched up 0.35%, as Novo Nordisk's shares surged following the promising heart-protective findings. Meanwhile, Denmark's main stock index also climbed 1.8%, bolstered by the performance of peer Zealand Pharma.

Other significant market movements included gains in defense stocks, particularly Britain's BAE Systems, amid trade uncertainties and geopolitical maneuvers. The U.S. and Europe continue to grapple with trade tensions, adding a layer of complexity to market dynamics.

