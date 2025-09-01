Austere Systems Launches IPO with Rs 15.56 Crore Share Sale

In a strategic move to bolster its financial standing, Austere Systems has announced the launch of its initial public offering (IPO) priced between Rs 52-55 per share, aiming to generate Rs 15.56 crore. The IPO, set to open on September 3, will close on September 8.

Reportedly, the allotment of shares marks a significant milestone for the Pune-based software solutions firm, as its shares prepare to debut on the BSE SME platform on September 11.

Austere Systems, founded in 2015, provides a wide range of services, including SaaS and AI. The funds raised will be allocated primarily for working capital, with Rs 11.60 crore of the proceedings earmarked for this purpose. The company's impressive FY25 figures reveal a total income of Rs 18.86 crore and a net profit of Rs 4.01 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)