India's Semiconductor Surge: Aiming for Global Design Leadership

India is gearing up to further its semiconductor initiatives, with plans to accommodate 2-3 more projects under the India Semiconductor Mission. S Krishnan, IT Secretary, revealed on Monday that the Indian government has committed nearly 97% of the designated Rs 65,000 crore for semiconductor incentives, already approving 10 production projects.

In a bid to establish itself as a global leader in semiconductor design, the government envisions a collaborative effort with the industry. Events like Semicon India are seen as pivotal in elevating India's product design capabilities and intellectual property on the international stage, with participation expected to double in future editions.

Former IT Secretary RS Sharma emphasized the strategic importance of semiconductors, noting India's position as a key electronics manufacturing destination. He advocates building a robust R&D ecosystem connected to universities and startups to match leaders such as the US, Taiwan, and Japan.