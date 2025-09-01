Left Menu

India's Semiconductor Surge: Aiming for Global Design Leadership

The Indian government is advancing its semiconductor mission, targeting 2-3 additional projects before transitioning to the next developmental phase. With substantial incentives for production, India aims to establish itself as a global hub for semiconductor design and innovation, leveraging its talent pool and market potential to attract global players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India is gearing up to further its semiconductor initiatives, with plans to accommodate 2-3 more projects under the India Semiconductor Mission. S Krishnan, IT Secretary, revealed on Monday that the Indian government has committed nearly 97% of the designated Rs 65,000 crore for semiconductor incentives, already approving 10 production projects.

In a bid to establish itself as a global leader in semiconductor design, the government envisions a collaborative effort with the industry. Events like Semicon India are seen as pivotal in elevating India's product design capabilities and intellectual property on the international stage, with participation expected to double in future editions.

Former IT Secretary RS Sharma emphasized the strategic importance of semiconductors, noting India's position as a key electronics manufacturing destination. He advocates building a robust R&D ecosystem connected to universities and startups to match leaders such as the US, Taiwan, and Japan.

