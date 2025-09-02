Left Menu

Transforming Healthcare Data: Tech Mahindra and Abacus Insights Team Up

Tech Mahindra has partnered with Abacus Insights to simplify US healthcare data compliance. This collaboration aims to enhance data accessibility and usability, reduce administrative burdens, and ensure compliance. Tech Mahindra will implement Abacus Insights' CMS Interoperability Compliance solution, aiding various payer organizations in different states.

Updated: 02-09-2025 14:55 IST
  • India

On Tuesday, Tech Mahindra announced its partnership with American healthcare technology firm Abacus Insights. This collaboration is set to revolutionize US healthcare data compliance through Tech Mahindra's implementation of Abacus Insights' solutions.

The partnership aims to simplify the process for end-consumers, improve data accessibility, and ensures full regulatory compliance. By leveraging the turnkey CMS Interoperability Compliance solution, both companies will assist various payer organizations across multiple states.

This initiative also focuses on reducing administrative costs and risks, with data solutions prepared to support broader analytics needs, as stated by Gokul Varadharaj, Chief Revenue Officer at Abacus Insights.

