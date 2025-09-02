Transforming Healthcare Data: Tech Mahindra and Abacus Insights Team Up

On Tuesday, Tech Mahindra announced its partnership with American healthcare technology firm Abacus Insights. This collaboration is set to revolutionize US healthcare data compliance through Tech Mahindra's implementation of Abacus Insights' solutions.

The partnership aims to simplify the process for end-consumers, improve data accessibility, and ensures full regulatory compliance. By leveraging the turnkey CMS Interoperability Compliance solution, both companies will assist various payer organizations across multiple states.

This initiative also focuses on reducing administrative costs and risks, with data solutions prepared to support broader analytics needs, as stated by Gokul Varadharaj, Chief Revenue Officer at Abacus Insights.