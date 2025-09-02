Cybersecurity Breach Shakes Jaguar Land Rover Operations

Jaguar Land Rover has announced a significant disruption in its retail and production activities due to a cybersecurity incident, according to a Tuesday statement. The British luxury carmaker, owned by Tata Motors, is working to resume operations methodically.

No evidence has been found indicating customer data theft, although the company temporarily shut down systems to mitigate the incident's impact. Tata Motors has not yet responded to Reuters' requests for further comment.

This disruption compounds Jaguar Land Rover's existing challenges, following delays in the launch of its new electric Range Rover and Jaguar models. The incident comes amid a rise in cyberattacks targeting UK companies, reflecting a global trend of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.