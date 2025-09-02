Left Menu

TCS and Tryg Forge EUR 550 Million Partnership for Digital Transformation

India's largest IT services firm, TCS, clinches a EUR 550 million, seven-year deal with Scandinavian insurer Tryg to drive digital transformation using AI and cloud solutions, enhancing the insurer's IT landscape and elevating customer experience. This extends their 15-year partnership.

  • Country:
  • India

India's largest IT services giant, TCS, has announced a significant EUR 550 million, seven-year partnership with Scandinavian insurance firm, Tryg. The deal champions digital transformation, bolstered by AI and cloud solutions, fundamentally impacting the insurer's IT framework and customer interaction, TCS said on Tuesday.

The strategic alliance further accentuates a 15-year ongoing collaboration between the two firms, focusing on simplifying and automating the core processes to enrich user experience. Tryg's CEO, Johan Kirstein Brammer, highlighted the technological leap this partnership promises for the company's future.

TCS CEO, K Krithivasan, emphasized the pivotal role AI plays in propelling Tryg towards becoming a technology-led entity. TCS's impressive presence spanning over three decades in Denmark and Nordics serves a broad customer base, underpinning key sectors. The partnership signifies a robust stride in its growth strategy despite recent macroeconomic challenges impacting market spends.

