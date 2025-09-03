Trump Family Dives Deeper into Cryptocurrency Waters

The Trump family has intensified its presence in the cryptocurrency world, highlighted by ventures such as World Liberty Financial and memecoins. This expansion comes amid ongoing scrutiny around potential conflicts of interest, despite legal exemptions applicable to U.S. Presidents.

World Liberty Financial and memecoins, like $TRUMP and $MELANIA, represent significant entries into the crypto market. While these efforts contribute to the family's estimated $500 million earnings from the space, they have also faced criticism over transparency and value volatility.

Notably, Trump's sons have become integral to this crypto strategy, overseeing various investments such as American Bitcoin and an array of proposals for crypto ETFs, illustrating the family's commitment to digital finance.

