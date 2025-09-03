Left Menu

Trump Family Dives Deeper into Cryptocurrency Waters

The Trump family has expanded its involvement in the cryptocurrency sector, launching ventures like World Liberty Financial and engaging in memecoins. This growth raises concerns over potential conflicts of interest, despite existing legal exemptions. The family's crypto investments are part of broader business strategies spanning media, real estate, and digital assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 14:40 IST
Trump Family Dives Deeper into Cryptocurrency Waters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump family has intensified its presence in the cryptocurrency world, highlighted by ventures such as World Liberty Financial and memecoins. This expansion comes amid ongoing scrutiny around potential conflicts of interest, despite legal exemptions applicable to U.S. Presidents.

World Liberty Financial and memecoins, like $TRUMP and $MELANIA, represent significant entries into the crypto market. While these efforts contribute to the family's estimated $500 million earnings from the space, they have also faced criticism over transparency and value volatility.

Notably, Trump's sons have become integral to this crypto strategy, overseeing various investments such as American Bitcoin and an array of proposals for crypto ETFs, illustrating the family's commitment to digital finance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Cross-Border Mobile Phone Smuggling Ring

Delhi Police Cracks Down on Cross-Border Mobile Phone Smuggling Ring

 India
2
European Shares Rebound Amid Bond Selloff and Investor Anticipation

European Shares Rebound Amid Bond Selloff and Investor Anticipation

 Global
3
Kremlin Dismisses German Chancellor's Ukraine Peace Proposal

Kremlin Dismisses German Chancellor's Ukraine Peace Proposal

 Russia
4
Operation Safeguard: Efforts to Prevent Flooding in Jammu's Vulnerable Areas

Operation Safeguard: Efforts to Prevent Flooding in Jammu's Vulnerable Areas

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025