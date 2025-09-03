Left Menu

Tech Titans Pivot Ahead of Key Economic Data

Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rebounded as Alphabet surged after a favorable court ruling, impacting other Big Tech stocks and suggesting a pragmatic approach to antitrust issues. Markets await key labor data with investors hopeful for an interest-rate cut. Meanwhile, retailer earnings and fiscal concerns weigh on equities.

Updated: 03-09-2025 15:14 IST
Stock futures showed a mixed response Wednesday as contracts tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained momentum, spearheaded by Alphabet's significant premarket rally following a court ruling favoring Google. In contrast, Dow futures lagged amid anticipation of upcoming labor market data.

The ruling determined Google could retain its Chrome browser while requiring data-sharing with rivals, easing legal pressures and allowing continued payments to Apple, which saw a boost. Analysts like Matt Britzman noted this could hint at a trend towards more pragmatic judicial remedies for Big Tech.

Investors await labor reports later in the day, alongside speeches from Fed officials, as the market braces for further data on employment trends, essential for assessing future interest rate moves. Retailers prepare to announce earnings as the sector faces challenges, highlighted by concerns over declining holiday spending.

