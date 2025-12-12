Left Menu

Market Turbulence: Tech Stocks Plunge Amid AI Concerns

Major stock indexes fell as technology shares, pressured by concerns over AI-related investments, dropped significantly. The U.S. dollar and Treasury yields ticked up while global central banks balanced interest rate policies amid mixed economic signals, stoking further market volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 23:47 IST
Market Turbulence: Tech Stocks Plunge Amid AI Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major stock indexes experienced a sharp downturn on Friday, primarily driven by declines in technology shares as investors grew cautious about artificial intelligence investments. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields edged higher following recent setbacks.

Earlier this week, Oracle highlighted substantial spending and released weak forecasts, contributing to the tech sector's struggles. A profit margin caution from Broadcom later compounded these challenges, leading to a 10.9% drop in its shares. As a result, the technology sector fell 2.5%, marking the largest decline among major S&P 500 sectors.

Despite the Federal Reserve's recent 25 basis points interest rate cut, optimism about further rate reductions in 2026 was tempered by ongoing concerns about a cooling labor market and persistent inflation. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all saw significant losses, mirroring declines in global stock indexes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025