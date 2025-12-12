Left Menu

AI Concerns Weigh on Tech Stocks Amidst Fed Rate Cut Hints

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq dipped as AI bubble worries, spurred by Broadcom's results, overshadowed optimism from the Federal Reserve's rate cut signals. Despite some sectors gaining, heavyweight tech stocks dragged indices down. A notable shift toward value stocks is observed, with small caps outpacing mega-caps recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:47 IST
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced declines on Friday, attributed largely to rising concerns about an AI investment bubble following Broadcom's recent results. These apprehensions counteracted optimism resulting from the Federal Reserve's unexpected hints at 2026 rate cuts.

Broadcom shares dropped by 8.4% after the company cautioned about future profit margins on its AI system sales, despite predicting robust quarterly revenue. Such news fueled skepticism about the profitability of booming AI investments, affecting stocks like Advanced Micro Devices and the broader chip index.

The market witnessed a shift with the Dow experiencing gains, while nine out of 11 S&P 500 sectors edged higher. Despite the tech sector's drag, the market maintained an upward trajectory after the Federal Reserve's recent rate cut and less aggressive outlook relieved investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

