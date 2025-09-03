Left Menu

Alphabet's Legal Triumph: Google Retains Key Assets

Alphabet shares surged following a U.S. judge's decision to allow Google to retain control of its Chrome browser and Android OS. This verdict eliminates major regulatory concerns, boosting Google's potential to further its partnership with Apple, despite the necessity to share search data with competitors.

03-09-2025
Alphabet shares experienced an over 6% rise on Wednesday, courtesy of a U.S. court decision favoring Google, preventing the breakup of its crucial assets. The ruling, passed by Judge Amit Mehta, safeguarded Google's control over its Chrome browser and Android operating system while restricting some exclusive agreements.

This decision has relieved Alphabet from significant legal uncertainties, enabling Google to continue its collaborations and payments to partners like Apple. Industry analysts point to this as an indication of the court's preference for pragmatic solutions over severe interventions. Subsequently, Apple's shares also benefited, appreciating by 3%.

The verdict underscores Alphabet's persistent market resilience, allowing it to potentially integrate its evolving AI technologies with Apple's products. Despite antitrust challenges, Google's entrenched position in the tech industry remains robust, as it is mandated to share specific data with competitors, fostering competitive equality.

