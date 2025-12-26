UPDATE 1-Russian drones damage foreign-flagged vessels in southern ports, Ukraine says

Russian overnight drone attacks damaged Slovakia-, Palau- and Liberia-flagged vessels in ⁠ports in Ukraine's Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, Ukraine's deputy prime minister said on Friday.

In recent weeks, Russia ​has escalated attacks on the southern Odesa region, ‍and Ukrainian officials said Moscow aimed to cut Ukraine off from the Black Sea and sow chaos ⁠among civilians. There ‌were no ⁠casualties in Friday's strikes, Oleksiy Kuleba said in a ‍statement on the Telegram messaging app, but the attacks ​caused power cuts and damaged elevators and ⁠civilian warehouses in the Odesa region.

Separately, Kuleba added, drones damaged ⁠a locomotive and a freight car at the northwestern Kovel railway station, around 60 kilometres (37.28 ⁠miles) from Poland. "Despite Russia's deliberate terror, Ukraine's logistics system continues ⁠to ‌function," Kuleba said.

Russia did not comment on the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)