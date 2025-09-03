Putin and Xi Jinping Discuss Prospects of Extending Human Lifespan
During a visit to China, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with Chinese leader Xi Jinping the potential for significantly increasing human life expectancy. Their conversation included topics like organ transplants and the possibility of extending human life to 150 years.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-09-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 19:50 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed discussions with Chinese leader Xi Jinping about the potential for significantly increasing human life expectancy.
During a recent visit to China, their conversation was caught on microphones capturing talk about advancements in organ transplants.
The dialogue hinted at the possibility of humans living up to 150 years, drawing considerable interest.
Advertisement