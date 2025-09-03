Left Menu

Putin and Xi Jinping Discuss Prospects of Extending Human Lifespan

During a visit to China, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with Chinese leader Xi Jinping the potential for significantly increasing human life expectancy. Their conversation included topics like organ transplants and the possibility of extending human life to 150 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-09-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 19:50 IST
Putin and Xi Jinping Discuss Prospects of Extending Human Lifespan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed discussions with Chinese leader Xi Jinping about the potential for significantly increasing human life expectancy.

During a recent visit to China, their conversation was caught on microphones capturing talk about advancements in organ transplants.

The dialogue hinted at the possibility of humans living up to 150 years, drawing considerable interest.

TRENDING

1
Biometric Attendance Revolutionizes Railway Operations

Biometric Attendance Revolutionizes Railway Operations

 India
2
Revolutionizing Payments: The Fed's Upcoming Innovation Conference

Revolutionizing Payments: The Fed's Upcoming Innovation Conference

 United States
3
Citizenship (Amendment) Act: A Moral Obligation for Forgotten Minorities

Citizenship (Amendment) Act: A Moral Obligation for Forgotten Minorities

 India
4

Injeti Srinivas Joins NSE Board: A Strategic Move in Financial Leadership

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025