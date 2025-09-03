Alphabet's Legal Win Sparks Tech Surge Amid Rate Cut Speculations
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose due to a favorable court ruling for Alphabet, suggesting a potential rate cut. A weaker jobs report further bolstered these speculations. Apple and Macy's saw gains, while energy stocks dipped. Traders anticipate the Fed's decision influenced by upcoming job numbers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:06 IST
U.S. stock markets witnessed a mixed performance as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq recorded gains driven by a significant legal victory for Alphabet.
Alphabet saw an intraday record high after a judge ruled it not necessary to sell its Chrome browser, although Google must share data with competitors.
The anticipation of a September interest-rate cut grew stronger following a softer jobs report, adding to the momentum in stock markets as investors gear up for the next Federal Reserve decision.
Advertisement