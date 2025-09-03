Left Menu

Alphabet's Legal Win Sparks Tech Surge Amid Rate Cut Speculations

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose due to a favorable court ruling for Alphabet, suggesting a potential rate cut. A weaker jobs report further bolstered these speculations. Apple and Macy's saw gains, while energy stocks dipped. Traders anticipate the Fed's decision influenced by upcoming job numbers.

U.S. stock markets witnessed a mixed performance as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq recorded gains driven by a significant legal victory for Alphabet.

Alphabet saw an intraday record high after a judge ruled it not necessary to sell its Chrome browser, although Google must share data with competitors.

The anticipation of a September interest-rate cut grew stronger following a softer jobs report, adding to the momentum in stock markets as investors gear up for the next Federal Reserve decision.

