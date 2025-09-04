BrowserStack Shines in Forbes Cloud 100 2025 Rankings

BrowserStack has once again secured its spot on the Forbes Cloud 100 list for 2025, emphasizing its status among the leading private cloud companies worldwide. This is the fifth time BrowserStack has made the prestigious list, illustrating its ongoing influence in the cloud industry.

According to BrowserStack's Co-founder and CEO, Ritesh Arora, the company has been advancing its AI capabilities, launching new AI agents to streamline software testing processes. This progress is reflected in its growing customer base, which now exceeds 50,000, enabling testing on over 30,000 real devices globally.

The Forbes Cloud 100 list, celebrating its tenth year, evaluates companies on market leadership, valuation, operating metrics, and people & culture, with public cloud CEOs contributing to the selection process. This year's cohort of companies stands out with a collective value surpassing $1 trillion for the first time.