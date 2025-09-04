GST Council Reforms: A Game-Changer for IT and E-Commerce

The GST Council's recent reforms have been hailed by Nasscom for their potential to boost IT services and e-commerce sectors. The measures are designed to ease compliance, improve cash flow, and minimize disputes, strengthening India's technology export capacity and enhancing ease of doing business.

One significant development is the establishment of the GST Appellate Tribunal, slated to become operational with appeals by September 2025 and hearings by December 2025. This tribunal aims to expedite resolution and reduce state-level divergences by acting as a national advance ruling authority.

Several key recommendations, including the omission of section 13(8)(b) of the IGST Act, have been made to restore the export status and refund eligibility for IT-ITES services provided from India. Improvements in registration processes for small suppliers and clarified tax treatments are also set to boost e-commerce growth and market access.

