Left Menu

Motorcycling-Former F1 team boss Steiner leads takeover of KTM Tech3 MotoGP team

A consortium led by the former Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner will acquire full ownership of the Red Bull KTM Tech3 MotoGP team, with the new structure to take full effect in 2026, the team announced on Friday. The Tech3 team will continue to compete with KTM machinery as per their current agreements while they will also retain their base in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 15:58 IST
Motorcycling-Former F1 team boss Steiner leads takeover of KTM Tech3 MotoGP team

A consortium led by the former Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner will acquire full ownership of the Red Bull KTM Tech3 MotoGP team, with the new structure to take full effect in 2026, the team announced on Friday. Steiner will assume the role of CEO while project partner Richard Coleman will become the team principal.

The team's founder and current team principal Herve Poncharal will continue to lead the team through the 2025 campaign before he transitions to a consultant role. The Tech3 team will continue to compete with KTM machinery as per their current agreements while they will also retain their base in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-I hold no animosity towards Isak, says Newcastle's Burn

Soccer-I hold no animosity towards Isak, says Newcastle's Burn

Global
2
There can be no predesigned map to exclude any individual from participating in polls: INDIA bloc Vice President nominee B Sudershan Reddy.

There can be no predesigned map to exclude any individual from participating...

 India
3
MEA rejects Peter Navarro's remarks on India, calls them "inaccurate and misleading"

MEA rejects Peter Navarro's remarks on India, calls them "inaccurate and mis...

 India
4
NEWSMAKER-How Thailand's Anutin Charnvirakul rose from cannabis crusader to prime minister

NEWSMAKER-How Thailand's Anutin Charnvirakul rose from cannabis crusader to ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025