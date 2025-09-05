Left Menu

Karur Vysya Bank cuts lending rate by 10 bps across all tenors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 16:08 IST
Karur Vysya Bank cuts lending rate by 10 bps across all tenors
  • Country:
  • India

Private sector Karur Vysya Bank on Friday reduced the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points (0.10 percentage points) across all tenors, making loans linked to the benchmark cheaper.

The benchmark one-year tenor MCLR, which is used to price most consumer loans like auto and personal, will be at 9.45 per cent against the existing rate of 9.55 per cent, Karur Vsysa Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Among others, the rate of one-month, three-month, and six-month tenors will be in the range of 9.30-9.45 per cent. The MCLR on overnight tenor will be 9.15 per cent against 9.25 per cent.

The new MCLR of the bank will come into effect from September 7, it said.

It is to be noted that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-I hold no animosity towards Isak, says Newcastle's Burn

Soccer-I hold no animosity towards Isak, says Newcastle's Burn

Global
2
There can be no predesigned map to exclude any individual from participating in polls: INDIA bloc Vice President nominee B Sudershan Reddy.

There can be no predesigned map to exclude any individual from participating...

 India
3
MEA rejects Peter Navarro's remarks on India, calls them "inaccurate and misleading"

MEA rejects Peter Navarro's remarks on India, calls them "inaccurate and mis...

 India
4
NEWSMAKER-How Thailand's Anutin Charnvirakul rose from cannabis crusader to prime minister

NEWSMAKER-How Thailand's Anutin Charnvirakul rose from cannabis crusader to ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025