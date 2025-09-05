UPDATE 2-Berlin considers purchase of Eurofighters, modernisation of Taurus cruise missile

Left Menu

The German government plans to seek parliamentary approval for around 80 defence projects by the end of the year, including the purchase of Eurofighter jets and the modernisation of the Taurus cruise missile, according to a document seen by Reuters. The document outlines 81 defence projects that surpass the threshold of 25 million euros ($29 million), beyond which purchases need approval by parliament's budget committee.

Updated: 05-09-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 18:16 IST
The German government plans to seek parliamentary approval for around 80 defence projects by the end of the year, including the purchase of Eurofighter jets and the modernisation of the Taurus cruise missile, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The document outlines 81 defence projects that surpass the threshold of 25 million euros ($29 million), beyond which purchases need approval by parliament's budget committee. Among the items is the so-called Tranche 5 of Eurofighter jets, former Chancellor Olaf Scholz previously said would include 20 aircraft built by Airbus.

The list also features plans to modernise the Taurus cruise missile system, including the establishment of a production line for the next-generation Taurus NEO. Last year, Reuters reported that Defence Minister Boris Pistorius aimed to develop an

advanced version of the Taurus and buy 600 of them.

German forces possess 600 of the current version with a range of more than 500 km (311 miles) in their inventories, to be launched from fighter jets such as the Tornado, the F-15 or the F/A-18. The weapon, built by the European defence company MBDA , is designed to destroy high-value targets behind enemy lines such as command bunkers, ammunition and fuel dumps, airfields and bridges.

Other major projects on the list include the acquisition of Patriot and IRIS-T SLM missile systems, Puma infantry fighting vehicles, Boxer armoured personnel carriers, and Heron TP drones manufactured in Israel, among others. In August, Germany

halted exports of arms to Israel which could be used in Gaza Strip because of Israel's plan to expand its operations there.

The list does not specify the number of systems to be acquired, the price or who produces them. ($1 = 0.8542 euros)

